Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys Shares of 14,637 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

