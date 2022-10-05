Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 1.44% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

FXA stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

