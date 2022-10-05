JINDO INU (JIND) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $113,088.99

JINDO INU (JIND) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One JINDO INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JINDO INU has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. JINDO INU has a market capitalization of $113,088.99 and $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JINDO INU Profile

JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 coins. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @JINDOINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JINDO INU

