Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.