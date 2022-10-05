Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
