Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €90.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WAF opened at €62.05 ($63.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.97. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($156.33).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.