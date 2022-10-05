JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.14

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 9474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 359,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
