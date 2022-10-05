Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) were up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 2,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

