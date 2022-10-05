Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.