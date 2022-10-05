Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

