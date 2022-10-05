Jade Currency (JADE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,803.00

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $182,208.00 and $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004531 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.01600609 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency (JADE) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jade Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Currency, incorporated by Crypto Jade LLC in 2017, is an online marketplace that specifically targets the precious gem and cryptocurrency industries. Its native cryptocurrency token, JADE, is used as a fractional ownership token where holders receive a majority stake in the companies assets and revenues.The official Jade Currency ticker is “JADE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

