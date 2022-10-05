Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.56. 46,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.68. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.