Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 101,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

