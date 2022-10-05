Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 116,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

