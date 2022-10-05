Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

SYY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 97,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

