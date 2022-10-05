Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 164,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

