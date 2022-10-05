Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 164,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
