Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Snowflake comprises about 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.43. 82,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

