Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 240.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,082,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 351,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 289,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,050. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

