Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,794. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

