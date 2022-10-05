Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 20,458 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TriMas worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriMas Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

TriMas Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.