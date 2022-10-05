ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $10,379,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 62.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

ITT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

