ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Up 1.1%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX)'s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

ITEX Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

