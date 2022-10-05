ITAM Games (ITAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,285.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $194.21 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games was first traded on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

