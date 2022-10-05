iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 76,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

