iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.30 and a 200-day moving average of $245.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.