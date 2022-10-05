iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

OEF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.22 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.