iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Trading 3% Higher

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.55 and last traded at $113.49. Approximately 1,096,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,142,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68.

