iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.07. 10,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,707. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

