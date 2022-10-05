iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.