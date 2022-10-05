iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.18. 71,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

