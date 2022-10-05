iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 102,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 328,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.12. 94,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

