iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Tnf LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tnf LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

