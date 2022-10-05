iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,330 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,899,924. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

