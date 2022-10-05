iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 1,440,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,365,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.
