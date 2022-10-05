iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,739 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 1.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBDS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,702. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

