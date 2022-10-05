iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. 2,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.24% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.