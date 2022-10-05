iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 8,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

