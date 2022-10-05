iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.
