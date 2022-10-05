Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 210.56% from the stock’s current price.

Irwin Naturals Stock Performance

Shares of OTC IWINF opened at $1.61 on Monday. Irwin Naturals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Irwin Naturals Company Profile

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

