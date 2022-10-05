IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 3,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.
IQ Real Return ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.
In other IQ Real Return ETF news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
