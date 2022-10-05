Investors Purchase Large Volume of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Put Options (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,808 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 1,792 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 180.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 7,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion and a PE ratio of 57.86. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

