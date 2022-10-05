Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cano Health Put Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,032 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 109% compared to the average volume of 10,539 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CANO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,587. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CANO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

