Investors Purchase High Volume of Hilton Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 45,956 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the typical volume of 2,750 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $47,484,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 30,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,309. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

