Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 64,306 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

