Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.8% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

