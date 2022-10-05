Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 1.4 %
VLT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
