Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 1.4 %

VLT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

