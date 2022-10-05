Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.