Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,328. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
