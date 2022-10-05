Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE VCV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 137,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,388. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

