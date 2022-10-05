International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 8.4 %

ICAGY stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 245.79%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

