International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $124.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,593. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

