Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

