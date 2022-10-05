Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 443,020 shares.The stock last traded at 3.58 and had previously closed at 3.26.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTR. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.77.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
